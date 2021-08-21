Coming out remains a watershed moment for many in the LGBTQ community, sometimes inspiring fear, regret and elation.

People from across Wales have shared their stories - sometimes in strong terms - about their lived-experiences of coming out, how they define themselves and the reaction of others, both good and bad.

