An off-duty police officer who found a missing dementia patient in a ditch said she would have been heartbroken if he had to spend another night outside.

Joseph Hughes, 85, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, vanished after going for a walk from his care home on Saturday.

He was found 30 hours later after PC Amy Rowlands went out looking for him on her bike.

PC Rowlands said she cycled to near where he was last seen and sensed he was in the ditch at the side of the road.

"I saw him moving and it was just an amazing feeling to know I'd found him," she said.