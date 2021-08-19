Politicians in Wrexham have called on the Welsh government to fund repairs to a road which has been closed for several months because of a landslip.

The B5605 at Newbridge has been shut since January but was not eligible for flood relief money because no properties were affected.

Llyr Gruffydd MS warned it could take up to three years for the link road to be fixed.

Repairs to the road and embankment could cost about £1.5m according to the council’s provisional estimates.