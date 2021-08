The start of Green Man has seen large crowds return to a festival in Wales for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An audience of 25,000 have up tickets for the event in the Brecon Beacons, which sold out in minutes.

Tom Rees, from the group Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, said the show was a “landmark” marking the return of music to south Wales.

“It offers a lot of opportunities to up-and-coming bands,” he said.