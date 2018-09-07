A woman who has spent more than 18 years on various high-strength painkillers says she only began to get better after using other treatments.

Niki Jones says she is "dependent" on drugs to treat the nerve pain she began experiencing aged 31.

The 49-year-old from Brecon said the painkillers left her feeling like she was "stuck in a dark box".

New guidance says people with chronic primary pain should not be started on drugs but recommends exercise and psychological therapies.