Jack Lyons considered himself an experienced surfer, and when Storm Brendan threw up big waves last winter, he decided to take advantage of the swell.

But the 18-year-old student from the United States quickly realised he was in trouble when a rip current dragged him around a headland off Porthcawl, south Wales, and towards the rocky coastline.

His dramatic rescue, captured by the RNLI crew who pulled him from the sea, features in the opening episode of a TV show.

Saving Lives at Sea returns for a new series on Tuesday 24 August on BBC Two at 20:00 BST and on BBC iPlayer.