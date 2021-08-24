A Welsh MP has asked the Competition and Markets Authority to investigate the lack of choice when ordering a PCR Covid test for travel in Wales.

David TC Davies says people in England are able to "shop around different providers" to save money.

People returning to Wales must use a single NHS provider for their PCR, at a set price of £68 per test. This price is set by the UK government for NHS providers, and was recently dropped from £88.

Welsh ministers say NHS testing ensures any positive cases and harmful variants are identified as early as possible.

Richard Cobourne, who recently had to pay £88 for a test when returning to Wales, says there are private options in England for as low as £20 per test.