A former RAF paramedic who served in Afghanistan has said interpreters were “vital” to their work.

Rachel Pompa, from Swansea, expressed her joy that one of them who she worked with had just landed in the UK within the last few days.

The language expert said he had friends still in Kabul who could not get into the airport.

“It’s really sad and frightening to think of what could happen next,” said Ms Pompa, who served between 2006 and 2007.