A water bike and power boat have been "terrorising" paddleboarders and young swimmers by passing closely at speed.

Mumbles Coastguard Rescue Team described the users' behaviour at Langland Bay, on Tuesday evening, as "antisocial", "reckless" and "unacceptable".

After the incident, Mumbles RNLI was called to rescue the power boat after it ran out of fuel.

The owners have been suspended from using waterside facilities in the Gower area while Swansea Council launch an investigation into the incident.