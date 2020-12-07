More than £7m worth of unneeded masks, gowns and hand sanitiser from Wales is being donated to help Namibia fight its latest surge of coronavirus.

Namibia is currently experiencing its third wave of the pandemic, which has exposed its insufficient health infrastructure.

The Welsh government is also giving a further £500,000 grant for oxygen equipment and nurse training.

But Welsh Tory health spokesman Russell George warned the decision would "raise some eyebrows" as the African nation was "often accused of being besieged by corruption".