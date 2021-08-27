People need to take precautions going forward amid rising Covid case rates, said Wales' health minister.

Wales' current case rate is 334 cases per 100,000 people, which Eluned Morgan said was to be expected as restrictions were lifted.

She told BBC Radio Wales: "At this point, it is important we hold our nerve and that we don't see this spreading further than necessary."

She also urged young people in particular to take up the offer of a vaccine.