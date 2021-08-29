Making beats for Stormzy, Skepta and Aitch at 19

From his bedroom in Cardiff, 19-year-old producer Chris Rich has worked with some of the biggest names in rap, such as Stormzy, Skepta and Aitch.

He started by selling so-called type beats - beats inspired by the sound of well-known artists - on online download sites while he was at school.

Type beats are fast becoming a way into the music industry for aspiring producers.

