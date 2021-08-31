Llanelli Warriors mixed ability rugby club has celebrated its 25th anniversary.

About half of the players are registered disabled and most of them have learning disabilities.

But this will not stop them taking on able-bodied teams in the upcoming season.

Club chairman and trainer Gwilym Lewis has just played his 300th game for the team.

He said: "The club is really important to the players. It's a great place for making friends and building up confidence and enjoyment from playing."