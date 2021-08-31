Comedian Jimmy Carr will play the first indoor capacity audience at Cardiff's St David’s Hall on Tuesday.

Now social distancing rules in Wales have ended, theatres that have been shut for 18 months can hold sell out shows.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year host will play the first of his seven rescheduled Welsh dates on Tuesday as part of his Terribly Funny tour.

Cardiff Council’s arts and theatre manager, Giles Ballisat, was “nervously excited” about the gig.

He said staff had done “everything we can” to keep people as safe as possible.