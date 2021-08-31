A doctor has taken to social media in a bid to stop misinformation surrounding the Covid vaccines.

Dr Bnar Talabani, a scientist and doctor specialising in kidney and transplant medicine, has been talking to young people on social media trying to dispel myths about vaccines.

The Cardiff-based doctor, who has been trying to encourage young people to get jabbed over TikTok, said there was a lot of misinformation aimed at young people, and stories, like Maisy's showed how important it was to get the vaccine.

"The key is to focus on the science and the evidence, ignore opinion, nobody's opinion matters," Dr Talabani said.