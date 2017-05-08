The wife of a man with dementia has spoken about him being "stranded" in hospital because of a carer shortage.

Ronald Taylor, 89, cannot leave Wrexham Maelor Hospital because there are not enough carers available to support him at home.

Gwyneth has adapted their home since he was admitted to hospital five weeks ago and wants him to move back so the hospital bed can be used by someone else.

She said: "He's blocking a bed that I feel a sick person with a prospect of a cure could be using that bed and he's stranded in it."

Wrexham council said it was dealing with a severe shortage of carers.