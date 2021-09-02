"The city is strangely quiet," was 94-year-old Bob Skinner's first observation of the unfolding coronavirus crisis.

A former journalist, he moved into the Sunrise senior living home in Cardiff two years ago, not long before the outbreak began.

He started a diary to record his thoughts on the "uncertain" times so his family would be able to look back on it.

In "Pandemic! My Care Home Diary" Mr Skinner tells of his frustration at seeing society gradually going back to normal while those in care homes felt left behind.