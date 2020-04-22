Covid, Brexit and driver shortage blamed for bin collection delays
Covid, Brexit and a shortage of lorry drivers has been blamed for delays in collecting people's household rubbish.
Ceredigion, Powys, Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan councils said they were already facing delays or expected further delays.
Residents said their household or garden waste had been left on the kerbside for weeks.
Brexit, drivers retiring and Covid have led to the lorry driver shortage, the Road Haulage Association said.