A 14-year-old dog with dementia is part of only 10% of those with the condition who get the diagnosis.

Poppy is a Staffie-cross and began getting stuck in unusual spots and her owners realised something was wrong.

Poppy's owner Jacqui Bassett said: "It is really heartbreaking to have loved an animal and she's not the dog she used to be."

Dr Huw Stacey, from Vets4Pets, said one in four dogs suffer with the disease but it is often mistaken for old age.