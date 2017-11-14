A market food outlet in south Wales has won the British Street Food Awards Championships.

Janet’s Authentic Northern Chinese restaurant in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, beat some chefs who worked in Michelin-star restaurants in the competition in Hull.

Janet Wei grew up in the Yambian area of China, near North Korea, and met her Pontypridd-born husband while working for Gulf Air after working in luxury hotels in Dubai.

They moved back to Pontypridd and Janet opened her restaurant in the town's market two years ago.