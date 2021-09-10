People will not need vaccine passports to access public services in Wales, the first minister has said.

But Mark Drakeford confirmed the Welsh government was considering whether vaccine passports should be introduced under some circumstances, and said a decision was due next week.

The Welsh Conservatives' health spokesman, Russell George, said he was “absolutely against” their introduction.

Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth said he may support their use in "very limited places".