Welsh rockers Stereophonics have urged fans not to buy tickets for their special Christmas shows from secondary resale sites.

It comes as some have already been listed at six times their face value.

"We'll Keep a Welcome", which will also feature Sir Tom Jones and Catfish and The Bottlemen at the Principality Stadium, sold out on Friday.

So the band has announced a second Cardiff December date.

But singer Kelly Jones and bass player Richard Jones said they were frustrated with prices being driven up by unauthorised ticket sites.