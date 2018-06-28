Several years of work at Cardiff's Bute Park was destroyed in a single night by vandals, a park ranger has said.

Alex Sibley said work dating back as far as eight years was destroyed in the attack at the city park last week, which saw more than 50 trees damaged.

Julia Sas, of Cardiff Council, said more than half of those damaged were memorial trees and dozens of families would be "personally hurt and impacted" by the damage.

Ch Insp Gerallt Hughes, from South Wales Police, said the force was investigating and urged people to walk in well-lit areas.