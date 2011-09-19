It's a decade since four miners were killed when water rushed into a south Wales drift mine.

Charles Breslin, 62, David Powell, 50, Phillip Hill, 44, and Garry Jenkins, 39, died in the Gleision colliery, near Cilybebyll, Neath Port Talbot, on 15 September 2011.

Fellow miners Jake Wyatt, 68, and Nigel Evans, 49, were two of only three who escaped, and the weight of what happened and "survivors' guilt" still affects them.

"I think I'll always have that guilt 'til the day I die," Jake said.