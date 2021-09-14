A climate change scheme has seen rare birds not seen for decades return to Wales.

For the first time in 20 years, curlews and golden plovers have been breeding on an area of blanket bog at Blaen y Coed, an upland farm near Ysbyty Ifan in Conwy county, which has been restored by farmers with the help of conservation organisations.

Wales hosts 4% of the world's blanket bog habitat, which is highly effective at storing carbon dioxide.

David Smith, of the RSPB, said to see these results just four years after the scheme began is "tremendously encouraging".