Booster Covid jabs for over-50s and first vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds in Wales have been announced by the health minister.

Eluned Morgan said booster jabs for front-line health and social care staff and people living and working in care homes would start next week.

She said the Welsh government would also follow the advice of the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) by offering one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab to 12 to 15-year-olds.