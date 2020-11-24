Sian Thomas had visited her day centre five days a week for 20 years.

The 40-year-old, who has autism and is registered blind, had to stop going after coronavirus limits on who could go in the building were imposed.

Now, after Caerphilly council announced it was reviewing care services in the area, her mother, Heather Price, fears the service will be closed.

"Going to the day centre is my break, it's Sian's break," she said.

Caerphilly council said the review aimed to "offer a day service which is more inclusive" and did not rely on a fixed base.