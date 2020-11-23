They had been looking forward to welcoming back visitors ever since the coronavirus pandemic forced many care homes to close their doors.

But now another threat is facing owners in Wales who say they are struggling to find insurance policies against Covid-19 claims.

They are calling for the Welsh government to provide an indemnity similar to the one that protects the NHS.

"I didn't think it could get more difficult but it has with everything opening up because it means more risk," said Bethan Mascarenhas, manager of a care home in Llangollen, Denbighshire.

"If we had to pay out or legal action is taken against us around Covid, it could end up bankrupting us and closing us down."