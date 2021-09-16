A doctor who has been combatting myths about the Covid vaccine on TikTok says trolls have called her Dr Death and said she should be stripped of her medical licence.

Dr Bnar Talabani, 32, from Cardiff, is the only Welsh doctor on Team Halo, a UN-backed group of doctors and scientists using social media to dispel vaccine misinformation.

She was born in Northern Iraq and moved to the UK as a refugee, aged 10.

The co-founder of Muslim Doctors Cymru wants trainee medics to be given social media lessons within their degrees.