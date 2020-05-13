A woman whose husband took his own life during the Covid pandemic has said care homes were "on their own" during the first wave of the virus.

Louise Hough, who co-ran Gwastad Hall nursing home in Cefn y Bedd, Flintshire, said the toll of seeing the effect of Covid on the patients contributed to her husband Vernon killing himself on 21 May 2020.

She said: "He loved his patients and watching them suffer like they did, there was nothing else that would have made him that unhappy."

She is calling on the Welsh government to conduct a public inquiry into why asymptomatic testing in care homes took so long.

The Welsh government said it would act on the UK-wide inquiry's findings.