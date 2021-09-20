The emergency hospital for west Wales is facing a "difficult scenario" as its critical care beds stack up with not only Covid patients, but people with other serious illnesses.

Glangwili hospital in Carmarthen had to temporarily close a ward due to the number of Covid patients needing treatment earlier this month.

Dr Michael Martin, consultant at Hywel Dda health board, said he is struggling to fill rotas, with senior staff facing burn-out.

"We were always dreading the winters going into this and this hasn't changed. It's going to come back," he said.