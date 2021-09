The families of three fishermen who drowned when their boat sank have set up a charity to improve sea safety.

The crew of the Nicola Faith - Alan Minard, 20, Ross Ballantine, 39 and skipper Carl McGrath, 34 - died off Colwyn Bay in January.

Mr Minard's mother Nathania said: "The community helped us, we want to help them.

"We just don't want this to happen again."