People from ethnic minorities, women and those from poorer backgrounds are less likely to be offered a place at a Welsh university, BBC analysis has found.

Offer-rate data showed white applicants were more likely to receive an offer than those who were black.

Durham University's Dr Jason Arday said biases relating to people's names "play out in terms of admissions teams".

David, 18, a black pupil at Newport’s Llanwern High School, said knowing his skin colour may affect his application was “quite a lot to think about”, and he was looking for a university which would be "suitable for a black person to go to".

Universities Wales said a number of factors contribute to the gap.