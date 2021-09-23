A veteran wants to show "sport is for everyone" with his classes teaching people with disabilities how to box.

Chris McEwen was injured whilst serving in Afghanistan and Iraq and said teaching people and making the sport for inclusive is "joyful".

Pembroke Dock Amateur Boxing Club in Pembrokeshire is one of the only clubs catering to disabled people in Wales and won ‘Club of the Month’ in January by ParaSports who work with the Paralympic games.

Mr McEwen said: "I love boxing and when I just thought I couldn't love boxing anymore this has just given me a new love for it.

"It changes lives."