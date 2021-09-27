A petrol station worker said she was forced to close early after a rush on the pumps for the first time since she started working there 20 years ago.

On Sunday, Mallwyd Service Station, in Gwynedd, was getting calls from people 90 miles (145km) away in Birmingham, asking for petrol.

Dilys Hughes, who works at the station, said staff made the decision to close early on Sunday to save fuel for locals.

She said she was just about to run out of petrol, but there would be no problem if drivers bought fuel as they normally would.