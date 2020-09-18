Schoolchildren as young as 11 are sending and receiving nude photos, pupils have said.

Allegations of sexual assault among classmates are being investigated by police after more than 90 schools in Wales were named in an online campaign.

The Everyone's Invited website was set up to help pupils anonymously report abuse and harassment by classmates.

Pupils Inge, Cassie and Dewi said sending and receiving explicit pictures had become "normal" for schoolchildren.