Parents who have been bereaved by suicide are calling for more support in Wales.

In Scotland a pilot scheme has been set up offering practical and emotional support to bereaved families for up to two years.

"Without support the whole process can be an extremely lonely experience," said Siân Angharad Retter, who lost her brother Steffan to suicide in 2018.

The Welsh Government said: "We will shortly be publishing our national framework for the delivery of bereavement care in Wales."