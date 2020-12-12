The UK is hosting the COP26 summit which is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control.

The meeting of some 200 nations in Glasgow, from 31 October to 12 November, could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.

It's the UK government's gig, but the Welsh government will also head to the talks as part of the delegation.

So, what will the different politicians from Westminster and Cardiff be doing there?

Tyler Edwards explains.