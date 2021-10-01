Kevin Reynolds is a 62-year-old petrol tanker driver, and says he still loves his job.

However, he said no one wants to be driving a tanker when they are past 65, but there are not enough young drivers coming through.

Mr Reynolds said the petrol stations he serves have remained well stocked, but he has heard about "nastiness" elsewhere.

"I've heard about it far away, where people got into fights and different situations. But not around here, we're Welsh."