A teenager has been left in agony by a condition that means her jaw can dislocate at any time.

Halle, from Tongwynlais, Cardiff, lost three-and-a-half stone because the pain was so bad she stopped eating.

The 14-year-old is now being fed through a tube because of the condition.

Halle has been told Great Ormond Street Hospital would be the best place for her to be treated, but the children's hospital has said Cardiff and Vale health board will not refer her.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said it was "committed to providing any treatment for Halle".