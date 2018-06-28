Why are woodlands being snapped up in Wales?

Two families explain why they decided to spend their savings on buying private woodland in Wales amid an increase in demand.

Iain and Helen Rich had planned to go travelling in their retirement but that changed due to the pandemic.

And Katie de Silva saw it as an opportunity to spend more time with her husband and children because they spent the first lockdown living in a flat with no outside space.

"I think it really opened up opportunities for us to become a real family again," she said.