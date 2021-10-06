Shoppers have shared their thoughts on the introduction of Covid passes for nightclubs and large events in Wales.

From 11 October, people will be expected to show evidence of being fully vaccinated or having a recent negative Covid test

Cardiff lawyer Solemne Bauvois, 32, from France, said: “If it’s mandatory anyway, people will have to do it.”

Physiotherapy student Tom Hawkins, 19, from near Narberth, said: “For me, it would make more sense if people just had to show a negative test.”

And Katie Owen, 24, from Pontyclun, said her grandmother “wouldn’t know how to do all that”.