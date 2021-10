Rising sea levels will be a central issue at the COP26 climate change summit, which kicks off in Glasgow on 31 October.

The UK the sea level has been rising by more than a millimetre on average every year since 1901, with the level around Cardiff predicted to rise by up to 28cm by 2050.

With about 60% of the nation's population living in coastal areas, the impact of unchecked rises around Wales could be big.

Miriam Barker explains.