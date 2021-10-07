"The ambulance didn't come for two hours. The flesh was coming off his body," recalled Phil Williams-Ellis.

Her son Chris Williams-Ellis was working on a car in his garage in Denbighshire when it caught fire.

Of the 36 ambulances supposed to be on call that day, she said 32 were sat in car parks.

Last year, the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS trust apologised for "errors" that contributed to an "unacceptable" delay.

On Thursday, a Healthcare Inspectorate Wales report found ambulance delays outside hospitals have put patients at risk.