A woman says she has not had a face-to-face mental health appointment in 18 months, despite being sectioned in 2019.

Aimee, 29, from Bridgend, tried to take her own life after her mother's suicide in 2019, feeling it was a "trigger" for her mental health issues.

The Welsh government said improving mental health was a priority, with an extra £42m spent this year

She said: "I'm dosed up to the eyeballs on medication... how can I get better if I can't get help?".