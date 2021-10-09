A 15-year-old girl was left feeling "sad" after anti-vaccine protestors told her she was "wrong" to get the Covid-19 jab.

Grace Baker-Earle, who uses a wheelchair after contracting Covid last year, was confronted after receiving the jab at Cardiff's Bayside mass vaccination centre.

South Wales Police said officers attended the protest but made no arrests.

"I was excited to get it done, so to have people tell you as you come out that what you are doing is wrong, and to have people invading your personal space - it wasn't nice," added Grace.

The vaccine has been offered to 12 to 15-year-olds in Wales since 4 October based on the advice of the UK's chief medical officers.