Protests against Covid vaccines which left people feeling "targeted" were "entirely unacceptable", the first minister has said.

A 15-year-old girl said she felt intimidated by protesters at a mass vaccination centre on Saturday.

Speaking on Monday, Mark Drakeford said: "People are entitled to protest.

"They're not entitled to do it in a way that causes other people to feel that they have been targeted or that has taken advantage of their vulnerabilities."