False information spread online is leading some patients to refuse care and to ask for unproven treatments, according to one doctor working on the front-line during the pandemic.

Dr Ami Jones, ITU consultant at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said during the most recent wave of Covid infections, seriously ill patients had started to "refuse some elements of medical care" and said they do not want "modern medicine".

Prof Martin Innes has been leading a major research programme at Cardiff University looking at disinformation across Europe for the last three years.

He said: "I think it's really important to recognise concerns, both public and political, about disinformation didn't start with the pandemic, but it's almost as if the pandemic has intensified and accelerated these kinds of issues."

For more on this story watch BBC Wales Live on BBC One Wales on Wednesday 13 October at 22:30 BST or later on iPlayer.