Snowdonia's special moments on film over the last 70 years

From its craggy peaks to its remote moorlands and hidden ravines, Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, has always been a magnet for visitors from across the world.

It's 70 years since it was designated a national park, with a variety of events arranged to mark the occasion.

Over the decades, the national park has provided the stage for numerous magical moments.

A 1956 visit from the Duke of Edinburgh, a balloon flight in 1972 and a dramatic sheep rescue in 1976 are among the occasions recorded on film over the years.

