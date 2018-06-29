From its craggy peaks to its remote moorlands and hidden ravines, Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, has always been a magnet for visitors from across the world.

It's 70 years since it was designated a national park, with a variety of events arranged to mark the occasion.

Over the decades, the national park has provided the stage for numerous magical moments.

A 1956 visit from the Duke of Edinburgh, a balloon flight in 1972 and a dramatic sheep rescue in 1976 are among the occasions recorded on film over the years.