A Welsh MP has called for people to change the way they speak to each other after a man was arrested in connection with a death threat being sent to him.

Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda, wants people to be kinder following Sir David Amess's death.

He said it was not just name calling that MPs regularly deal with, but "really vile threats" to theirs and their family's lives.

"We've got to change as a country. We've just got to change," Mr Bryant said.